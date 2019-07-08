School boost

Sunshine brings out the crowds at primary school fete
A RECORD £7,000 was raised at Goring Primary ... [more]
Monday, 08 July 2019
PLANS for an outdoor classroom at Badgemore Primary School in Henley have received the support of town councillors.
The school, in Hop Gardens, wants to construct the building on the site of the former pre-school temporary building.
South Oxfordshire District Council will make a decision by July 19.
08 July 2019
