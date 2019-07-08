Councillors call time on pub’s plan to scrap bar

PLANS to remove a bar from a Henley pub have been opposed by town councillors.

J D Wetherspoon, which owns the Catherine Wheel in Hart Street, has applied for planning permission to alter the interior and reduce the number of bars from two to one.

But members of the town council’s planning committee recommended that consent is refused on the grounds of loss of character.

The Catherine Wheel is said to date from 1541 and was one of the town’s two coaching inns.

The application says: “The scheme will provide enhanced and more efficient customer space, with finishes to the high standards currently provided by the applicant’s other public house premises.

“The applicant will invest a considerable sum in the repair, refurbishment and refitting of the building.

“The company does not avoid its responsibilities for the built heritage of the nation. Any examination of the company property portfolio will illustrate many award-winning schemes where historic buildings have been brought back into full economic use through sensitive design and wise investment.”

But Councillor Rob Romans said: “This looks to be quite a considerable amount of alterations. Is it in keeping with the original fabric of the building?”

Councillor Donna Crook said the company was proposing removing the “original” bar but she wanted it retained.

Councillor Ian Reissmann said: “I don’t think the loss of the bar would be desirable.

“I think it would diminish the character of the property and what is a public space and facility. It’s listed and therefore should be preserved as it was when it was listed.” But Councillor David Eggleton said: “There’s not very much original stuff in that place so I would have no objection.”

Councillor Will Hamilton supported the plans, saying: “It’s a modern business space and this would be an improvement.”

South Oxfordshire District Council’s conservation officer has no objection but says more details of the changes are needed, including colour, lighting, decor and fixtures.

The officer says the interior and exterior of the building is listed and it is important to ensure that the significance of its status is considered and protected.

The district council, the planning authority, will make a decision on the application by next Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the committee supported a market gardener’s retrospective planning application for a barn. Tamsin Borlase, who has run Bosley Patch at Swiss Farm, off Marlow Road, for 14 years, uses the barn for storage and to process fruit and vegetables before sale.

The building, which is located between an orchard and the market garden, also incorporates a staff rest area where basic food preparation can take place.

Work started on the building in 2014 and bits were added when finances allowed. Much of the materials were reclaimed locally.

The committee recommended the application is approved.

Councillor Will Hamilton said: “I know how we normally feel about retrospective but they didn’t know they needed planning permission.

“It’s in a conservation area but I believe we should recommend approval because I’ve seen it and it’s a valuable addition to the area.

“This a wonderful business producing vegetables.”

The district council is due to make a decision by July 17.