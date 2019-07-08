Bus to cut out delays by avoiding car park

A BUS serving Henley town centre is to change its route to make it more efficient.

The number 152 operated by Reading Buses will now avoid Greys Road car park.

Instead it will travel along King’s Road, Bell Street, New Street and Thames Side.

A new stop will be created in Bell Street when the change comes into effect in September.

A spokesman for Reading Buses said: “With the amount of traffic going through the car park, it just helps for timekeeping.”

A meeting of Henley Town Council’s town and community committee heard that the company would also discontinue its 145 service to Gillotts School as Whites Coaches was serving the route.

Meanwhile, a section of Greys Road will be closed from July 15 to 18 or work on a new water connection.

This will affect the 151 service as it will not be able to use the road.

Instead the bus will leave Henley as normal along Deanfield Avenue, Valley Road and the Elizabeth Road loop.

It will then return via Valley Road, Deanfield Road and Deanfield Avenue to

re-join the normal route on Greys Road.