New paving

Sunshine brings out the crowds at primary school fete
A RECORD £7,000 was raised at Goring Primary ... [more]
Monday, 08 July 2019
THE widow of Beatles’ guitarist George Harrison wants to revamp the area outside her Henley home.
Olivia Harrison has applied for planning permission to remove the degraded asphalt pavement outside the entrance to Friar Park with York flagstones.
Members of the town council’s planning committee have recommended approval.
08 July 2019
More News:
Sunshine brings out the crowds at primary school fete
A RECORD £7,000 was raised at Goring Primary ... [more]
POLL: Have your say