Grotto move

THE Santa’s grotto at the Henley Christmas Festival could be moved.

Last year, it was hosted by the Kenton Theatre in New Street but this year it could be held at either the town hall or the Regal Picturehouse cinema in Boroma Way.

Councillor Sarah Miller, who chairs the town council’s town and community committee, said the cinema had offered to take on the responsibility.

She added: “This would mean less officer time and we thought that was a really good idea with less expense.”