Monday, 08 July 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Grotto move

THE Santa’s grotto at the Henley Christmas Festival could be moved.

Last year, it was hosted by the Kenton Theatre in New Street but this year it could be held at either the town hall or the Regal Picturehouse cinema in Boroma Way.

Councillor Sarah Miller, who chairs the town council’s town and community committee, said the cinema had offered to take on the responsibility.

She added: “This would mean less officer time and we thought that was a really good idea with less expense.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33