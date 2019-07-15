Roderick shines to win title

KENNY RODERICK lifted the Jubilee Cup at Henley Golf Club last week.

The event was held in conjunction with qualification for the knock out stages of the Ladies Cup competition.

Roderick came out on top with a three under par net 67 while other players found it difficult to score.

Dave Lawrence was the only other player in a field of 82 to beat his handicap with a net 69 to take second place, one shot ahead of Chris Cunningham, Alan Gaffney, Andy Bryan, Alistair Goulden, Phil Warlow and Richard Bull.

The outcome of the competition meant that there were places for Roderick, Lawrence, Gaffney, Goulden, Warlow, Bull, Mike Poulson and Alan Wilson in the Ladies Cup competition.

The second round of the Norton Cup took place last weekend and proved a success for ladies’ captain Gill Mitchell with a combined score of net 145, which was two shots better than runner-up Sandie Howell.

The competition was run in conjunction with the monthly medal which was won by Maggi Buffin in the top division with a net 75 on countback from Sally Woolven.

Rachel Hall and Caroline Archibald were a shot further back.

Division 2 was won by Valeska MacLachlan with a score of net 69 which was a point better than runner-up Gill Mitchell while Miriam Dalton took Division 3 with a level par net 70 which was also a shot better than runner-up Sarah Deacock.

Lynn Dalglish claimed Division 4 with a net 67, the best score of the day, which was six shots better than runner-up Kathy Hooper.

The juniors held the competition for the Loggie Trophy which was won by Lucy Hucker with a great score of 43 stableford points. Mairi Weir was the runner up with 37 points, which was seven points better than William Frood.

Elsewhere, John Denning scored 41 points to win his first board competition at Goring Golf Club’s captain’s day, beating Terry Brown by a point.

Michael Moore snatched third prize from junior Harry Gale on 38 points.

Meanwhile, the club’s family foursomes competition was won by Karen and Terry Brown, who romped home with 41 points. The husband and wife team beat mother and son Sally and Matt McCleery by three points.