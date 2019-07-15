Greys fall short in final over

Villagers vote for housing plan despite No campaign
Monday, 15 July 2019
GREYS GREEN and SONNING played out a thrilling draw on Sunday.
Skilleter made a good start picking up the two openers cheaply, leaving Sonning at 23-2.
Rane was taking his time to settle in, seemingly for a big innings, but runs were proving hard to come by.
Carrying on his rich vein of form, Cross (4-16) ripped into Sonning’s middle order to leave them at 76-6.
Some counter-attacking from Rane and Dave propelled Sonning to 122, with the former making an invaluable 62.
In reply, Longridge and Simmons had Greys teetering at 24-3.
Shah and Cusden tried to keep the scoreboard ticking over but Sonning continued to take wickets regularly leaving Greys at 56-5.
Shafqat and Ahmed then put on a solid partnership before Shafqat was run out by some excellent fielding with the game at 89-7.
A tight final over meant Greys could not find the 11 runs needed for victory and came up on short on 116.
15 July 2019
