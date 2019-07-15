Holder harvests the strike to build match-winning ton

MICHAEL HOLDER hit a century for WARGRAVE away at FALKLAND on Saturday as his side went on to win their Division 1 clash by 150 runs.

The visitors won the toss and elected to bat but with only 12 runs on the board they lost opener Mandip Sohi, who was trapped leg before wicket.

This brought Holder to the crease, who harvested much of the strike and together with Michael Cowdell, put on another 82 runs for the second wicket.

After Cowdell fell leg before wicket for 22 runs, Ashera Mahavidanalage was caught out for five with the score on 108-3.

Skipper Imran Malik and Holder then built a 108-run partnership for the fourth wicket. When Holder was eventually caught out for 112 Wargrave had raced to 216-4. Malik soon followed, caught out for 52.

Neal Robinson was not out for 37 by the end of the innings and with a useful 24 from Toby Greatwood, Wargrave finished on 282-7 from 52 overs.

In reply, Mark Firth did the damage, taking five wickets while conceding 65 runs from his 19.2 overs.

While four batsmen were able to get starts, none was able to score above 30 as wickets fell cheaply and regularly and Falkland were all out for 132 within 40 overs.

In Division 2A, KIDMORE END suffered an eight-wicket defeat at the hands of EVERSLEY.

The hosts were put into bat and Kidmore opener Jeff Sheldon found it difficult to score, facing 15 balls before being caught out without troubling the scorers.

Zac Leonard hit 27 from 23 balls, including five fours, but he too was caught out which brought a batting collapse.

Kidmore lost three wickets with the score still on 42 and then fell to 58-6. Oscar Fountain and skipper James Frost, who hit 32 and 30 respectively, helped to steady the ship and push the score above 100.

Peter Roseff and James Walker, in at 10 and 11, hung on to their wickets to nudge Kidmore’s score to 154-9 from their 52 overs.

In reply, Eversley reached Kidmore’s total within 25 overs having lost just two wickets, with one each going to Frost and Guy Ashby.

In Division 2B, HENLEY 2nds won the toss and batted first against BAGSHOT.

With the surface at Shiplake College breaking up from the first over, scoring was almost impossible, with the ball leaping off a length regularly. Only Michael Williams (40) was able to compile any runs of note, and Henley ended up being bowled out for 76, with Bagshot captain Adam Passfield taking 7-33.

In reply, Paul McCraw (3-11) and Simon Wheeler (4-41) reduced Bagshot to 8-4, and only some brave batting by Brad Passfield enabled them to mount a chase.

Wheeler picked up regular wickets, with Rhodri Lewis and Harry Jordan chipping in. With Bagshot inching their way towards the Henley total, Jordan picked up the final wicket to seal a two-run victory for Henley.

In Division 4A, WARGRAVE 2nds lost to SONNING by seven wickets.

Hosts Wargrave won the toss and elected to bat but found life difficult, losing regular wickets.

Three batsmen failed to score while five more were unable to reach double-figures. Opener Sam Bowers top-scored with 38 before he was caught and Sam warren, in at five, lasted over an hour before he was caught out for 33. Wargarve ended on 122 all out from 32 overs.

In reply, Sonning made short work of the run chase, reaching Wargrave’s total within 23 overs, for the loss of just three wickets.

In Division 5B, HENLEY 3rds defeated ROYAL ASCOT 2nds by 75 runs.

Henley won the toss and elected to bat and despite losing opener Liam Hilditch cheaply for three, fellow opener Saqib Javed, with 38, and Andrew Hester, who hit 33, built a solid platform for the innings.

Sam Ranger, in at six, top-scored with 40, and other useful contributions from batsmen seven to 10 meant Henley could declare on 231-9 from 51 overs.

In reply, only opener Gary Clarke out of the top seven batsmen managed to reach double figures.

Ben Clark, in at eight, top-scored with 30 and number nine Andrew Wiggett hit 25 as the pair tried to close the gap but Henley secured the win in the 41st over, bowling them out for 156.

KIDMORE END 2nds moved up to third in Division 7A after a 36-run win at home to ROYAL ASCOT 3rds.

The hosts won the toss and elected to bat first and Chris Pigden’s 60 formed the backbone of the innings which contained plenty of his trademark cuts and drives.

Umer Farooqi also made a rapid 38 and there were further strong contributions with 31 from Shukri Shakoor and youngsters Tom Wilkinson and Jonnny Abbott made 23 and 20, respectively.

Their innings saw Kidmore score 220 all out in the face of a good bowling performance. Tim Howson demonstrated great endurance and control in bowling throughout the Kidmore innings, returning figures of seven wickets for 89 runs.

In reply, Wokingham opener Jacob Parry set off quickly and made a rapid 51 before he was well held in the deep by Tom Wilkinson off the bowling of AJ Raina.

The introduction of leg spinner Farooqi started to turn the game in favour of the home team as his subtle variations started to prove too much for the visiting batsmen who remained positive chasing a winning total but unfortunately lost wickets in the processs with Azhar Udeen and Raina also providing support.

Disney Abeysekera played an excellent innings of 52 to keep Ascot in the game until the consistent Udeen induced an outside edge and he was held by keeper Shakoor.

Farooqi then went through the tail as the last four wickets fell for 16 runs leaving Ascot 184 all out. Farooqi ended with seven wickets conceding 68 runs from the innings.

Elsewhere, WARGRAVE 3rds beat SLOUGH 5ths by eight wickets with Sravan Konidena finishing unbeaten on 118 in the run chase.

Hosts Wargrave won the toss and put Slough into bat and while many of the batsmen had started well, they couldn’t build on their scores.

Freddie Lanch took four wickets and Kevin Rapley and Alex hands both took two apiece as Slough were restricted to 189.

Opener Konidena saw his side home in the reply as Wargrave cruised to victory, reaching the total within 30 overs for the loss of two wickets.

In Division 9A, Matt Connor finished unbeaten on 104 as he led KIDMORE END 3rds to a 99-run win against NEWBURY 3rds.

Connor hit 12 fours and three sixes in his innings to lead his side to 202-6 from 40 overs.

Teammate Paul Lawson then took four wickets, conceding just 10 runs, from his six overs as Newbury never looked like mounting a serious challenge and were eventually bowled out for 103.