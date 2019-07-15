Rearguard action forces Henley to settle for draw

HENLEY emerged from their top-of-the-table clash away to DATCHET with the better end of a draw to give them an enhanced lead over their nearest rivals.

In skipper James Morris, former Henley men Tom Lambert and Steve Naylor, Chris Peploe, once of Middlesex, and former Slough skipper Zaheer Sher, the hosts have five players of unrivalled experience who know how to win championships and Minor Counties silverware.

This formidable team, which included some talented hand-picked youngsters, won the toss and put Henley into bat and proceeded to bowl to great effect on a slow low wicket.

That Henley had 10 runs on the board after eight overs tells a story in itself as Lambert and Brent serially beat the bat leaving openers Mike Roberts and Matt Rowe using all their skills to remain at the crease.

This contest between bat and ball was reflected in that it was not until the 17th over, when spinner Naylor replaced Lambert, that Henley lost their first wicket as Roberts was dismissed for 20 hard earned runs.

Datchet turned the screw with Naylor and Peploe bowling in tandem and, although Naylor picked up the wickets of Rowe and Jack Davies, stern resistance and gritty accumulation took Henley to 99-3 at lunch, the visitors just about shading the morning session.

Richard Morris and Tom Scriven picked up where they had left off and although Scriven fell soon after, Morris combined well with Euan Woods to push things along until he was undone by a ball that kept low.

Woods and Andrew Rishton formed the most effective 53-run partnership of the day to move Henley toward a defendable score.

Rishton would be the last man out, shepherding the tail into the 64th over with a useful contribution from Tom Nugent that included a mighty six back over the bowler’s head and taking Henley to 215, which was a more than decent score in the conditions.

Quicker out of the traps, Datchet were gradually reined in by keeper Davies standing up the stumps to the quicks and some effective bowling. Rishton disposed of Barrett, and the deployment of Woods brought immediate results with the departure of the dangerous Brent, soon followed by Naylor, Rishton’s second dismissal leg before wicket.

So at 59-3 off 20 overs, having scored 33 in the first six overs, Datchet were now beginning to struggle. Henley pressed home the advantage and by tea, Jenner, Morris and Thomas were all back in the hutch and Datchet 85-6, many of those runs having come from streaky boundaries through fine leg and third man.

Four wickets to get in 28 overs certainly suggested a Henley win. Had Sher been taken early at forward short leg, that might have been the narrative. But Peploe and Sher had been here many time before, batting with care and patience as Henley skipper Roberts rang the changes with his bowlers, fielders crowded the bat and the score crept ever upwards.

As time went by, it was apparent that the batsmen were beginning to contemplate a dash for victory. But it was all change again as Nugent returned to bowl Peploe and sent Aeri back for a duck leaving Henley needing two wickets off 30 balls.

Nugent and Rishton gave everything but Sher was not to be moved as he and Birts held out to the end.

Henley though could take much from having ended the game with more points, going for the win with the opposition hanging on to save the game. In the final reckoning, those extra points could prove crucial.