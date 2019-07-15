GB squads unchanged for final World Cup of season

THE third and final regatta in the 2019 World Cup series sees a GB squad of 70 athletes in 10 crews make their way to Rotterdam this weekend.

It will be the last opportunity for the crews to test themselves against the rest of the world before the World Rowing Championships in Linz, Austria, next month.

Leander’s John Collins, who along with Graeme Thomas won the Double Sculls Challenge Cup at Henley Royal Regatta on Sunday, will contest the double sculls again. They won silver at World Cup II last month.

This season’s two-time silver medal-winning men’s eight, which lost out in the final of the Grand Challenge Cup at Henley, also remains unchanged.

The crew features Leander’s Tom Ford, Tom George, Jacob Dawson, Ollie Wynne-Griffith and cox Henry Fieldman, alongside James Rudkin, Mohamed Sbihi, Mat Tarrant and Josh Bugajski.

The women’s eight, which won silver at the European Championships and bronze at World Cup II will again feature Leander’s Karen Bennett, Hattie Taylor, Fiona Gammond, Jo Wratten, Rowan McKellar and Holly Norton, alongside Zoë Lee, Rebecca Shorten and Matilda Horn as cox. They will be joined by a second eight made up of promising athletes. This comprises former Natasha Harris-White, from Henley, who attended Gillotts School and The Henley College.

Other Leander clubmates are Susie Dear and cox Morgan Baynham-Williams, alongside Samantha Redgrave, Oonagh Cousins, Fiona Bell, Alice Davies, Rebecca Edwards and Nicole Lamb.

The European bronze medal-winning men’s quad, comprising Leander’s Jonny Walton, Angus Groom, Jack Beaumont and Pete Lambert will have a point to prove after missing out on a podium spot at World Cup II. But they will take to the water full of confidence having won the Queen Mother Challenge Cup at Henley.

Meanwhile, the European gold medal-winning men’s four, comprising Leander’s Matt Rossiter and Sholto Carnegie with Ollie Cook and Rory Gibbs will be hoping to do well here.

They will be joined by a second four comprising Leander’s James Johnston, Adam Neill, Will Satch and Alan Sinclair, who were beaten in the Stewards’ Challenge Cup at Henley.

Vicky Thornley will be aiming to continue her return to form in the single scull afterfinishing seventh at the European Championships and fifth at World Cup II.

The Leander Club captain said: “World Cup II was a step in the right direction for me; I’m still not happy with finishing fifth but mentally it was important for me to be among the competition in the A final. Physically, I am feeling much stronger but I still need to find some more race fitness for the next one.”

In the women’s pair, Leander’s Annie Withers together with Sam Courty will compete as the first pair while the newly formed women’s double features Leander’s Ruth Siddorn alongside Kyra Edwards.

Other Leander athletes competing are Tom Barras and Harry Leask, both in a single scull, Emily Ford, as part of the women’s four, Sam Mottram in the lightweight men’s double sculls and Jess Leyden in the women’s quadruple sculls.