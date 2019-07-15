Monday, 15 July 2019

Firefighters visit nursery children

CHILDREN at Harpsden Pre-School enjoyed a visit from a fire engine and crew from Henley fire station. The children were shown all the equipment, including the breathing apparatus and helmets. They then took it in turns to sit in the engine. The highlight of the visit was turning on the hoses. which gave everyone a bit of a soaking.

