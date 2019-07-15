Tearful spectators cheer as Lancaster bomber flies over fete three times

A FLY-PAST by a Second World War Lancaster bomber marked the opening of this year’s Nettlebed fete.

Hundreds of people gathered on the village recreation ground as temperatures soared to 32C.

Attractions included a falconry display, a wheelbarrow race and stalls selling plants and cakes. Other highlights included a “soak the cricketer” game, splat the rat, zorbing, an inflatable slide, apple bobbing and face- painting for children.

There was also a fun dog show and a bar and barbecue.

Villager Jodie Butler, who organised the fete with Peter Ashby and Peter Leverette, said: “It went very well. It was obviously very hot but people still came out and the bar was very popular.

“The fly-past was amazing — people were actually in tears watching it and the plane looped us three times. People were quite shocked as they were only expecting him to go over once and the second and third time they were cheering and waving.”

In the wheelbarrow race, participants in fancy dress had to sprint around part of the recreation ground before stopping at the halfway point to down a pint. They then swapped over and raced to the finish line.

Mrs Butler’s son Sam and Tom Edwards, both players for Nettlebed Cricket Club and wearing women’s dresses, won.

The dog show had about 30 entries in categories including best biscuit catcher, best trick, fancy dress, best veteran and best puppy.

Mr Butler added: “The fete brings everybody out, people you don’t see through the winter and everybody catches up with each other.”

The fete was followed by a party with performances by local bands. Organisers hope to have raised about £2,000, which will go to the Nettlebed Sports Association for the upkeep of the pavilion and recreation ground.