Monday, 15 July 2019

A hundred years ago...

AFTER a lapse of five years, in consequence of the war, the parents and friends of pupils at Henley Royal Grammar School had the pleasure on Wednesday evening of witnessing the revival of the annual athletic sports which were so popular in bygone years. Quite a crowd of spectators assembled on the sports ground where they were welcomed by the headmaster and had three or four hours of thorough enjoyment, the competitions being most keenly contested. 

Through the kindness of Mrs de Moraville of Cross Keys, the children of Bix and their parents had a most enjoyable afternoon and evening. A short service was held by the Rev F E Allen after which all adjourned to the parish room which had been gaily decorated for the occasion and a most sumptuous tea provided. The chief interest was the splendidly iced “Peace Cake” illuminated by red, white and blue candles and and Union flag, made by Mr Frisbey.

The concluding day’s racing of the Royal Henley Peace Regatta took place in the most adverse weather, which greatly marred what otherwise would have been a brilliant scene.

