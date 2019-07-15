Fifty years ago...

THE men of Henley Round Table took Whittaker, a white donkey, with them as they rolled their barrel organ through the Henley streets last week. Whittaker, mind you, wasn’t complaining — he visited almost every pub in town with his new-found friends. The combination of barrel organ, donkey and hard work brought the Round Table a total of £150 8s. The money will go towards the Maurice Tate memorial fund set up by the Round Table to provide an extension to Townlands Hospital.

A graph prepared by pupils at the infant school in Greys Road, Henley, was on display at the meeting of the borough road safety committee on Wednesday. It showed that at the peak point 178 vehicles passed the school in a 15-minute period and it was stated that 231 of the 400 pupils had to cross Greys Road on their way to and from the canteen for dinner.

Two staff of Barbara Farrow in Bell Street, Henley, gained awards at the British Flower Industry Association’s national display of professional floristry at Syon Park Gardening Centre at the weekend. Joy Garrett won second prize of £25 with an arrangement of green plants in a bowl.