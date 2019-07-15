Twenty five years ago...

SOARING temperatures have sent sun worshippers heading for Henley’s favourite tourist and drinking venues. Many cooled down in the river at Mill Meadows where revellers were making the most of the heatwave. But there has been a mixed reaction from sweltering traders. Hobbs boatyard thanked the weather for a 20 to 25 per cent increase in trade but Crispin’s restaurant has been quiet owing to potential customers preferring to eat ice creams alfresco.

Controversial plans for a tiered car park behind Waitrose have been scrapped following the news that Henley firm GDS is to be demolished to provide 55 extra parking spaces. It is good news for shoppers visiting the town centre who will be able to use the new Waitrose store and have the benefit of a full-size King’s Road car park once again.

Baffled villagers are trying to unravel the mystery of elaborate crop circles which appeared on farmland at the weekend. Ipsden residents woke on Sunday morning to discover nine circles cut into the hillside. Some say pranksters are responsible but others are prepared to consider more mysterious theories.