Ten years ago...

A TEENAGER drowned, a woman was rescued and almost 30 people were arrested during Henley Royal Regatta. Scorching temperatures attracted tens of thousands of people to the five-day annual rowing event, of whom only a small percentage misbehaved. Organisers said the regatta went “very well” and they were “very pleased”. There were fears of a rise in violence after the late cancellation of the Saturday night fireworks display but police said that crime in Henley fell.

Opera singer Katherine Jenkins performed on the floating stage on the first night of the Henley Festival. The award-winning mezzo-soprano was joined by the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra for the performance in front of thousands on Wednesday. It is the second time in three years that she has appeared at the festival.

More than 500 jobs are to be lost as Oxfordshire County Council attempts to reduce its budget by £60million over the next five years. The cuts are in addition to £30 million of savings it has already announced. The council says the move will protect frontline services during the recession, which has led to a loss of Government income.