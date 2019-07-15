Monday, 15 July 2019

Winning habit...

LEANDER Club rower Jack Beaumont is no stranger to the winner’s podium at Henley Royal Regatta.

The Team GB athlete clocked up another victory at finals day on Sunday in the Queen Mother Challenge Cup for quadruple sculls. This wasn’t lost on regatta president Mike Sweeney who asked Beaumont as he collected the trophy and his medal: “How many now, Jack?”

The answer was eight in a row.

Mr Sweeney also had a word with Mahe Drysdale, the New Zealand sculler and current Olympic champion who was part of the Kiwi crew that beat a Leander and Oxford Brookes composite in the final of the Grand Challenge Cup.

As 40-year-old Drysdale collected his medal, Mr Sweeney said: “Well done, young man.”

