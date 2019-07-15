Dutiful daughter

THERE were just two people sitting in the public gallery at the most recent meeting of Henley Town Council’s planning committee. One was Hallie Hinton, the nine-year-old daughter of Councillor Kellie Hinton, who was substituting for a colleague at the meeting. Committee vice-chairwoman Michelle Thomas opened the meeting by welcoming the press and public. Councillor Hinton responded: “I’m guessing one’s not very interested.”