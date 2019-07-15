Monday, 15 July 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Dutiful daughter

THERE were just two people sitting in the public gallery at the most recent meeting of Henley Town Council’s planning committee. One was Hallie Hinton, the nine-year-old daughter of Councillor Kellie Hinton, who was substituting for a colleague at the meeting. Committee vice-chairwoman Michelle Thomas opened the meeting by welcoming the press and public. Councillor Hinton responded: “I’m guessing one’s not very interested.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33