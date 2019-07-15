Encouraging the next generation

THREE things have impressed me recently.

One was watching the 15- year-old American tennis player Coco Gauff come back from two match points to win her third round match against Polona Hercog at Wimbledon.

The second was hearing a 26-year-old speaking about his addiction and journey of recovery at our church in Henley. He held 80 people captive as he explained what helped him in that journey.

The third was a 15-year-old guitar player, who regularly leads our whole church in worship on a Sunday morning with expertise.

People up to the age of 99 years are happy to follow his lead.

This is a younger generation stepping up and taking on what an older generation has been doing for years.

It is very easy to underline the mistakes, failures and weaknesses of those trying to step up and take on these positions of responsibility.

It is a bigger challenge to pass on the baton without trying to control what they do.

Hundreds of churches on our nation are declining, partly because they are run by an older generation which cannot embrace new ways of doing church.

At the same time other churches have seen massive growth because they have embraced the need for leadership from a dynamic younger generation.

This can be done without losing the wisdom and experience of previous generations.

We do not have to be qualified teachers to pass on skills, heart and ability to the next generation and we all have a responsibility to promote and encourage them to take on the baton and run the race well.

I am currently involved in this challenge myself as I am seeking to release my role as the leader in my church to a younger couple.

How are you doing in passing your skills on? It is easy to winge, complain and criticise, but much better to promote and encourage.