Celebrating the first moon landing

A FILM of the first moon landing will be shown in Henley to mark the 50th anniversary of the event. Footage of the 1969 Apollo 11 mission will be displayed on a giant screen in Market Place next Saturday.

Other archive footage from NASA on the space race, preparations and other space explorations will also be shown.

There will be a video from the lunar surface of the Apollo 17 astronauts discovering the moon rocks that explain how it was formed.

The event is being organised and narrated by Dr Michael Warner, from Henley, who collects Apollo mission artefacts.

His guest will be Dr David Baker, a British scientist who worked for NASA in mission control during the Apollo missions.

Music from Stanley Kubrick’s film 2001: A Space Odyssey and Gustav Holst’s symphony The Planets will be played at the start of the event, which will run from 7pm to about 10.10pm. It is free to attend.