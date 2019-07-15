Monday, 15 July 2019

Chapel plan damp delay

PLANS to convert a disused chapel at Fairmile Cemetery in Henley are unlikely to get underway until the spring due to damp.

The project to create a columbarium with 230 glass-covered niches for storing funeral urns was discussed by Henley Town Council's finance strategy and management committee.

Progress has been made to prevent damp at the Grade II-listed building but councillors felt a full winter was needed to prove the building could be used.

Due to damp prevention costs of up to £25,000 and project costs of about £120,000, there could be a shortfall of about £20,000.

The town council applied for a £120,000 grant to the Oxfordshire LEADER programme but was told the project was unsuitable and so scaled it back to reduce the cost from £160,000.

Cath Adams, the council’s proper officer, told the meeting: “We are fine tuning the specifications.

“No works would be done until we have had a full winter and we could prove that the damp is not coming back. We had not appreciated how much damp was in there.”

She added that a realistic start date for the scheme would be 2020. 

