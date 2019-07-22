Consultation criticised for so few responses

A TOTAL of 132 responses were received from a public consultation on plans to sell a piece of land in Henley and redevelop it for housing.

The town council, which owns the land off Reading Road, carried out the consultation from June 8 to 21 on its plans to spend the money on a new clubhouse, 3G pitch and depot for the parks department at a cost of more than £4million.

The clubhouse, which would be used mainly by AFC Henley and Henley Hockey Club, would cost between £2million and £2.4million.

Developer T A Fisher, of Theale, has agreed to replace the clubs’ current facilities in return for being allowed to build about 35 flats on the site next to Tesco.

The council distributed 6,000 leaflets with details of the consultation and held information sessions at Market Place and Tesco in June.

Of the 132 people who responded, 95 had a Henley postcode and more than 80 per cent were positive about the scheme.

Many respondents from outside Henley were long-term members of the hockey and football clubs.

Some respondents criticised the lack of affordable housing and the use of public money to support a small part of the community, while others thought Henley was becoming overdeveloped.

The council’s finance strategy and management committee discussed the results of the consultation on Tuesday last week.

Councillor Lorraine Hillier was unhappy with the response. She said: “It is very difficult to give it a positive spin. I am just surprised at how few people have responded. It is not a proper consultation with that response. The responses could have been the membership of the football and hockey clubs. We want actual public feedback.”

Councillor Will Hamilton agreed, adding: “I was expecting to get much more than that. It is not specifically for the hockey and football clubs.”

But despite the lack of feedback, the committee were pleased with the “overwhelming” support for the scheme.

Councillor Ken Arlett said: “I think it is positive — out of this 80 per cent have been strongly supportive. There are only a small number of negative responses.

“We did the right thing. We sent out 6,000 leaflets. I don’t think we could have done any more. My proposal is to carry on moving forward.”

Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak added: “We had overwhelming support originally. If this survey had come out 50/50 we would have thought ‘what is going on?’

“But the fact that we have got 80 per cent support is good. Ninety-five people answered positively for this scheme and that means that we are in the right direction of travel.”

In order to progress the project, a further meeting will be arranged between the 353-357 Reading Road Working Group and T A Fisher, along with legal advisors.

Consultation fees, costing up to £2,000, will be taken from the legal and professional fees budget.