Swan numbers steady despite attacks

THE swan population in the Henley area remains steady despite an ongoing problem with dog attacks.

That was the view of David Barber, the Queen’s swan marker, who led the annual swan-upping ceremony on the River Thames as it passed through the town on Wednesday.

The birds have been owned by the Crown since the 12th century and the census is carried out every year to check numbers and ensure they are in a healthy condition.

Mr Barber, who was accompanied by members of the Vintners' and Dyers' livery companies in separate boats, arrived at Hambleden lock at about midday before the party continued upstream towards Henley. They stopped on land near Phyllis Court Club off Marlow Road after spotting a family of two adult swans and three cygnets on the Buckinghamshire bank.

After giving the traditional cry of “all up!”, they caught and restrained the creatures and loaded them onto their boats, then ferried them across the river to the boat tents on the Henley Royal Regatta site.

A crowd had gathered to welcome the party, including several dozen pupils from Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School in Henley, who had a chance to stroke the birds and help the party to weigh them.

Mr Barber tested the children’s knowledge of swans and the ceremony itself before the animals were released on to the water. He and his colleagues then enjoyed lunch at Leander Club before continuing towards Sonning, Caversham, Whitchurch and Goring. The group had set off from Sunbury Lock on Monday on a 79-mile journey, which was expected to finish in Abingdon today. They found the exact same number of swans and cygnets on the Henley section last year.

Mr Barber, who was leading for the 27th consecutive year, couldn’t say how many swans he had counted so far but he was happy the final total would be healthy.

He said: “It hasn’t been too bad and the numbers are better than we thought they were going to be. We knew they weren’t going to be 100 per cent, but at least we had a good day yesterday.

“On Monday it was a little bit down from last year, but on Tuesday it was a little better. We haven’t had many injuries this year. We always get predators, such as red kites and birds of prey.

“Numbers on the Henley stretch have been very few and far between. We had dog attacks on nests in this area earlier in the season, so it has been quite difficult. The swan population hasn’t gone down but it hasn’t really increased from 100 years ago.”

He added: “Swan upping is all about conservation and education. It is nice to have lots of primary schoolchildren coming along.

“It’s very important that they get used to wildlife, the river and the boats we use. It is very important that we drum that into youngsters. In this day and age, when we have lots of boats and lots of people using the river, it is very difficult for wildlife.” The group were accompanied by representatives from the Swan Support charity.

Operations director Wendy Hermon, who has been taking part for 17 years, said dog attacks remained a serious problem.

In previous years, there have been numerous incidents in which dogs have destroyed eggs or killed cygnets after being allowed to walk off their leads.

Ms Hermon said: “The educational side of this is very important and has really improved over the years.

“But we are still really struggling with dog attacks. If you’re walking your dog near wildlife, I think it’s just common sense to keep it on a lead.”

She added: “I love taking part as it’s exciting, challenging and fun and gives us the data we need about the swans. We found one on Monday with a fish hook in its mouth, which we sorted out.”