Greetings card shop signs off as part of restructure

A CARD and gift shop in Henley is to close after almost seven years.

Paperchase will shut on August 19 and become the second business in Bell Street to close in as many months.

It opened in December 2012 and replaced the former Clintons Cards store.

A spokeswoman said the closure was part of a company restructure of its outlets, which was approved in March.

As a result a small number of stores will reportedly close, while rents will be reduced at around 100 other outlets. Of these, 28 will pay 50 per cent rent for three months before the company determines their future.

Another 70 stores are said to have their rents tied to the turnover of the individual stores, while its other 45 outlets will not be affected.

The spokeswoman added: “Paperchase will work closely with employees affected by the closures to try and ensure their continued employment with the business.”

Shoe shop Clarks, which was next door, had been in the town for more than 50 years and ceased trading on June 17. It decided not to renew the lease on its premises saying it had made the decision following a review.

Meanwhile, fine dining restaurant Crockers Henley is set to open in the former Loch Fyne premises in Market Place next spring.

It forms part of the new Gardiner Place development where Catalyst Capital is currently redeveloping Market Place Mews to the rear into 14 retail units and 14 flats, which is due to be completed early next year.

Crockers is run by Unique Dining, which opened its first restaurant in Potten End, Hertfordshire in 2016 before relocating to Tring last year. It will allow up to 15 guests to eat at the chef’s table with a view of the kitchen allowing them to interact with chefs as they prepare the food.

Luke Garnsworthy, of Unique Dining, said: “Many people don’t know but when I first opened the Potten End store it was a bit of a test. Our approach to fine dining was a totally new concept and I had no idea if anyone would even turn up. Now we’re opening a second location.”

Planning permission for the redevelopment of Market Place Mews was granted in 2007, when the site was owned by the DeStefano Property Group, but the project repeatedly stalled before the company went into administration.

Catalyst bought the land in 2015 but the project then suffered numerous delays due to legal wrangling. It finally went ahead when South Oxfordshire District Council sold a small strip of land behind the site.

The firm paid £310,000 for the plot, which is off King’s Road car park, and paid a further £25,000 towards the cost of a new cabin for the council’s attendants.

Archaeology work started in October and uncovered the remains of a 13th century well and Spanish and German pottery from the 16th to 17th century. Closer to the buildings on Market Place, the presence of an 18th or early 19th Century apothecary was uncovered with items such as pestles, medicine jars, glass phials and toothbrushes.