Monday, 22 July 2019

Sheepdog trial

THE Henley and District Agricultural Association’s sheepdog trial will be held this Sunday.

Fifty dogs have been entered into the event, which will be held at the Henley Showground, off the A4155.

There will be a spinning and weaving demonstration, tractor and trailer rides, food and drink and stands.

The gate opens at 9am and tickets cost £3 for adults, £2 for concessions, and children under five go free.

