Monday, 22 July 2019

Hearing help

ACTION on Hearing Loss will be hosting an information stand at Henley library on Thursday from 10am to 1pm.

The charity will be offering advice on what support you’re entitled to, equipment to help you hear better, how to tackle tinnitus and communication tips.

