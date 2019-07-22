Monday, 22 July 2019

Top tier firm

A SOLICITORS in Henley has been recognised by an industry guide.

Blandy & Blandy’s probate, tax and trusts team is in the top tier for “private wealth law” in the Chambers High Net Worth Guide.

The firm, which has an office in Thames Side, was praised for its professionalism and approachability.

