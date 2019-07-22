Commuters unhappy with train sizes during regatta

CAPACITY on trains during Henley Royal Regatta should be expanded, according to passengers.

The Henley Branch User Group says the services were busy and that Great Western Railway should do more to improve them for regular commuters.

Patrick Fleming, secretary of the branch, said his members often avoided the service during the week because it was so busy. He wants larger trains on the branch line from Tywford to Henley and more staff to ensure their smooth running.

Mr Fleming, who lives in Berkshire Road, said: “The problem is over the regatta, our members flee for the hills and say they will avoid using the trains as much as possible.

“It’s great they run a train every 30 minutes but what it means is that they are at the absolute limit.

“They are physically restricted as to the number of seats, passengers and spaces that they can move up and down the line. That means it gets very crowded indeed.”

Mr Fleming has called an emergency general meeting to be held inside the council chamber at the town hall in Market Place from 7.15pm on Tuesday.

Jane Jones, head of public affairs at Great Western Railway, and Tim Ball, chief operating officer of Network Rail, will be attending to discuss members’ concerns. All are welcome to attend.

Mr Fleming said: “What we would like to do is ask whether it would be possible to have a longer train running over the regatta period to get a better service. The more doors we have the quicker trains can unload.

“The regatta is a really important event and we should have a first class service for it. It’s a very significant business for Great Western Railway as well.

“Our regular branch users take the opportunity to go on holiday or drive to Twyford or whatever they can do to stay away from the mess.

“Quite a few will also be using trains before most of the people who come to the regatta have even got up. They commute between 6am and 8am. But if they are coming back in the evening then their frustration is with the congestion on the platform.

“But it is possible to manage. They have to have more staff and there’s things like the stairways in Twyford. Business as usual and doing the same as last year is not an option.”

A spokesman for Great Western Railway said: “In support of the royal regatta we provided extra carriages on every train we ran, offering 48,000 seats a day.

“Unfortunately platform length determines the total number of carriages we are able to run, but we regularly review and update our plans to accommodate the thousands of extra passengers with the minimum of disruption to regular users.