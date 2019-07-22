Monday, 22 July 2019

Road upgrade

NEW microsurfacing will be laid on seven Henley roads.

Work will be carried out in Mount View and Clarence Road next Saturday and York Road, King’s Close, Adwell Square and Leaver Road the following day.

If Adwell Square is not finished, it will be done on July 29 and also in Nicholas Road. Cars will need to be moved away from the roads. Working hours will be 8am until 5pm. Sites will be completed one after the other.

