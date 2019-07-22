Monday, 22 July 2019

Dedicated to Boris

AUDIENCE members at Boy George’s opening night performance may have noticed a distinct Seventies theme to the set.

Hits by T-Rex, David Bowie and The Rolling Stones were interspersed with his own and George told the crowd: “Whatever you’ve heard about me, I came from the Seventies. I just took 10 years to get going.”

Before this he waded into the Tory leadership race asking: “When are we going to have someone elected properly?” He then joked that he would dedicate the next song to Boris Johnson adding: “Jesus Christ he needs our help!”

