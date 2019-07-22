Monday, 22 July 2019

Dad dance

JESSIE J’s entertaining performance spurred a father to get into the aisles to dance on Thursday — much to the embarrassment of his two sons.

He emerged from the grandstand, having failed to persuade his sons to join him, even after he grabbed their jackets and pulled them from their seats.

Whether Jessie J simply has that affect — or the vending machines packed with champagne were to blame — he certainly got into the spirit of the festival.

