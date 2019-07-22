Selfish drivers forced me into hobbling to hospital

A WOMAN says she was forced to walk 20 minutes to Townlands Memorial Hospital with a bad foot because she was unable to park in the grounds.

Yvonne Busby, from Caversham, says the car park is a “free for all” and routinely abused by people not visiting the hospital.

As she waited to be seen at the walk-in clinic she spotted eight cars circling the car park unable to find a space.

She said people left their cars while they did their shopping and was even told by staff that residents parked their cars there for two weeks at a time while they went away.

In April, Smart Parking, which had enforced parking at the hospital off York Road, was told to leave with “immediate effect”.

The company faced repeated calls to be sacked from Townlands following scores of complaints by patients and their relatives about unfair fines, as highlighted by the Henley Standard’s Not Very Smart Parking campaign.

It lost its contract at the hospital in August but remained while a successor was found.

But Mrs Busby, 64, of Earlsfield Close, says there is now no enforcement of any kind.

She decided to visit the hospital at about 9.30am on June 26 due to excruciating pain in her foot.

Mrs Busby said: “It started on the Saturday prior and was painful walking. I couldn’t stand the pain any longer.

“I pulled into the car park and I drove around everywhere. There were no spaces at all. I went out and parked in Clarence Road, there was one space I managed to get into but that’s residents’ parking only. I really needed to get to the hospital so I had no choice but to go and park at Waitrose.”

She ended up paying £1.60 to park her Lexus CT200 in the King’s Road car park and walked to the hospital.

“Of course, with a bad foot, I had to hobble up to Townlands,” she said. “It was very painful and it took me I would say about 20 minutes. I was frustrated, angry and disappointed. It was lucky I had change as I would have been snookered.”

Mrs Busby said she waited about 30 minutes to be seen by a doctor and during that time a woman who was disabled, and had an appointment, came in and said there was nowhere for her to park.

She also spotted at least eight cars circling the car park looking for a space while she waited.

After having x-rays Mrs Busby was told she had a bad case of arthritis. She then faced another 20-minute walk back to her car.

She said: “They keep getting residents parking in there now and going away for two weeks because it’s free. There’s no time limits and no restrictions. It’s a free-for-all and anybody can park in there. They should bring something in like a meter or something to stop everyone parking willy nilly.

“I’m concerned, not only for myself, but for these poor disabled people who have got badges and can’t park.

“It’s just annoying that people are parking there and abusing the situation. It’s a disgrace the amount of cars taking up valuable hospital spaces, yet not visiting the hospital.”

Former Mayor of Henley Martin Akehurst attended the hospital last month for a hearing aid clinic.

He parked in the King’s Road car park to keep the hospital car park free for those who needed it more.

Mr Akehurst, of Two Tree Hill, said: “Now the parking company is no longer involved the car park is full.

“I believe there’s no longer any enforcement of Townlands car park and also the Bell and Hart surgeries. I suspect there are people parking there all day for free and commuting to London.

“There was one car circling going round and round which had an OAP in. They finally got to the point where they stopped outside and the lass that was driving helped him out — this guy could hardly walk. They [the spaces] should be for people who have mobility issues. I think it’s immensely unfair for people to take up spaces.

“Car parking should be chargeable the same way as in King’s Road. If you going to Townlands then the hospital will effectively give you a free ticket. Anyone else ends up paying.”

NHS Property Services, which owns the site, was negotiating a contract with a national car parking management provider to run all health service car parks across the country after Smart Parking was told to remove its equipment, including cameras, and leave.

It was to employ an interim provider for the Townlands car park until a deal has been agreed.

Smart had already lost its contract to monitor the car park for the neighbouring Bell and Hart surgeries following scores of similar complaints.

It used automatic number plate recognition cameras to log vehicles using the car park. Visitors had to enter their car registration number using a keypad at reception to receive free parking but many patients, some of them elderly, were issued with fines of up to £160 despite following the rules.

Smart was fired from a similar arrangement at Aldershot Centre for Health in May last year and from Westgate Park shopping centre in Basildon earlier this year.

NHS Property Services did not respond to a request for comment.