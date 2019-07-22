Monday, 22 July 2019

Free workshop

HENLEY Library will host a free digital making workshop for children on Thursday, August 22.

The visit to Henley is part of a fortnight of activities at libraries across Oxfordshire called “Digital Summer”.

Have fun building robots, making circuits and banana pianos between 2pm and 4pm.

To book your place, visit: www.oxfordshire.gov.uk/
digitalsummer

