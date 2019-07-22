Cutting back

PLANS have been submitted to cut back an oak tree off Blandy Road, Henley.

Karen Washbourn has applied to South Oxfordshire District Council to reduce the overall lateral growth of the tree, which is on the rear boundary of her property.

She says this will promote natural light throughout her garden and all cuts will be made at branch junctions.

The tree is owned by Henley Town Council, which says it has no objection to the proposal.