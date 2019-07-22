Thank you for the music

THE outgoing chief executive of the Henley Festival hailed this year’s event a success after two of the five nights sold out.

Charlotte Geeves said capacity crowds of 6,400 attended shows by Tom Odell on Friday night and Abba tribute band Björn Again on the Saturday.

A total of 25,138 people attended the five nights of the 38th annual extravaganza, compared to about 25,400 last year.

Boy George’s opening night performance on Wednesday last week attracted a crowd of 5,326, while Jessie J, who performed four years ago, saw a crowd of 4,235.

The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, which closed the festival on Sunday night, attracted an audience of 2,777.

On top of this, between 3,500 and 4,000 people attended the festival’s family Sunday while 650 people watched the Henley Symphony Orchestra’s performance on Saturday afternoon.

As always, men were dressed in bow ties and dinner jackets, while women wore colourful ballgowns and cocktail dresses as temperatures reached almost 25C before the nights drew in and the headliners took to the stage.

Before the performances many enjoyed food and drinks on the riverside lawns, while some visitors moored to the bank on boats and enjoyed picnics.

Ms Geeves, who is stepping down in August after five years in charge to become executive director and chief executive officer of the Bristol Old Vic Theatre, told the Henley Standard: “The feedback we have had from our audience has been fantastic, incredibly positive and I feel it went very well.

“It was my fifth festival and I would say a sense of achievement is definitely there. We have done a lot in five years and overall our numbers are pretty similar to where they have been for the last two years.

“This year, in particular, there has been quite a lot of discussion across the media about festivals in general struggling to maintain audiences. I’m pleased we have maintained our audience in a year that has been difficult for festivals to do so.

“I think there’s a lot of competition and I think Brexit has had an impact across the board in how and where people spend their money. I think there’s a caution in the air.”

Ms Geeves said her highlights included Odell coming into the crowd and standing on the piano during his set, Prime Minister Theresa May dancing with the rest of the audience at Björn Again, Jessie J’s “inspirational” words to younger members of the audience and watching the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra on Sunday.

She added: “Boy George has an incredible voice, a great stage presence and he carried that opening night incredibly well. He’s known for doing quite an eclectic set-list which is partly why we booked him because we know our audiences will enjoy that variation.”

Ms Geeves said it was “delightful” to see the mix of ages in the audience for Jessie J’s performance and praised her “incredible” voice.

Odell’s performance was followed by Jo Whiley’s DJ set on Friday which meant there was something for everyone that night, while Ms Geeves said it was “incredible” to see three generations of families enjoying Björn Again’s show.

“We had 12-year-olds up to 85-year-olds and that’s testament to the music and lyrics of Abba and how good Björn Again are,” she said.

“I thought Aled Jones and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra was a superb concert and a fantastic way to finish the festival. The orchestra are just extraordinary and they received a standing ovation at the end from the entirety of the audience.”

Boy George had the whole crowd on their feet as he opened the festival on Wednesday night.

He took to the “floating stage” dressed in black trousers, a black jacket decorated with white threads and lettering, and a black and white hat at about 8.50pm for a set lasting 90 minutes.

The Culture Club frontman asked the crowd: “Are you ready to have fun? What a lovely place, you look lovely.”

He opened with a cover of David Bowie and Iggy Pop’s Funtime and then New York Woman before performing a cover of Bowie’s The Jean Genie.

He was accompanied by a five-piece band and two backing singers and danced on stage and even shook hands with several members of the audience.

The 58-year-old then sang Cheapness & Beauty followed by It’s a Miracle. Next up was his UK number one hit Everything I Own, to which the crowd sang along, and a medley of Bigger Than War, The Rolling Stones’ You Can’t Always Get What You Want and Lou Reed’s Walk on the Wild Side.

This was followed by Culture Club’s Let Somebody Love You, their hit Time (Clock of the Heart) and Runaway Train. George told the crowd: “We’re going to go back to the very beginning, to 1982. I’m not a big fan of nostalgia It’s in the past. It’s no good to me now is it?”

He then launched into Do You Really Want to Hurt Me? as several people danced in the aisles. This was followed by the group’s biggest hit, Karma Chameleon, and T-Rex’s Telegram Sam.

He closed the show with Life, the title track of Culture Club’s sixth studio album, released last year, and a cover of Get It On, also by T-Rex.

Jessie J returned to the festival on Thursday night following her debut in 2015.

She arrived in a black car and emerged onto the stage in a black and pink suit with a vibrant pattern. She opened the show with Masterpiece, followed by Dude at which point the crowd filled the aisles for a chance to get closer to the stage.

She encouraged guests to get on to their feet, dance, jump and get closer to the stage — and even asked the security guards to be more relaxed.

During the middle of her set there was a three-song dedication to her close friend and bodyguard, who died in December 2018.

She told the crowd: “The last time I was here in Henley I was with my security guard, who was with me for five years. He was in my life every day and sadly we lost him last December. We have to celebrate people when they leave us. I know he’s here and I know he can see us.

“I want to make music that stands the test of time. Music has to make you feel something and has to have a message.”

Jessie had earlier performed Nobody’s Perfect and encouraged younger members of the audience to remain grounded and follow their dreams. Towards the end of the evening she sang Who You Are either side of Bang Bang and Domino and closed the performance with her hit, Price Tag.

Tom Odell danced on his piano when he performed on the third night.

The Brit award-winning singer-songwriter launched into his set with his 2013 single I Know following a 20-minute delay getting to the stage.

He then called on the crowd to stand up, which drew loud cheers, before going straight into the next songs, Sparrow and Still Getting Used To Being On My Own.

Odell told the crowd: “How are you doing, Henley Festival? You feeling good tonight? I must say you are all looking very, very beautiful.”

He introduced his backing band, comprising a guitar player, bassist and drummer, and each played a solo before the group performed Half As Good As You and Heal.

The crowd started dancing in the aisles when Odell sang Go Tell Her Now.

Before the penultimate song, Another Love, he said: “Ladies and gentlemen of Henley — if you do one thing for me this evening, when we come back in and I go ‘one, two, three, four’, I want you to dance like animals, alright?” People sang, danced and waved their arms when the band closed the night with a rendition of Billy Joel’s Piano Man, which was followed by a standing ovation. Odell bowed and told the crowd: “Thank you so much. You all look beautiful. Thank you so much for coming this evening — we love you!”

In a Henley Festival first, Friday night’s performance was followed by Jo Whiley presenting a DJ set featuring non-stop music from the Nineties.

Prime Minister Theresa May was among the guests at Saturday’s performance by Björn Again.

Mrs May was photographed dancing in the aisles of the grandstand with a group of friends as the tongue-in-cheek Abba tribute act played 20 of the Swedish supergroup’s hits.

The band, which has been touring since the late Eighties, stepped out dressed as their namesakes with “Benny” and “Björn” wearing loose silk tops embroidered with their names and “Anni-Frid” and “Agnetha” in white gowns and matching knee-high boots.

Their set opened with Waterloo, Gimme Gimme Gimme and Super Trouper, then both the group and the audience were split into two sides and challenged to sing the chorus of Honey Honey as loudly as possible.

Anni-Frid, who spoke in a comically exaggerated Swedish accent, claimed her side had sung the loudest and Björn responded: “Maybe, but I think we’ve got the sexiest side over here!”

They put an unexpected twist on several songs including SOS, which they concluded with the “sending out an SOS” refrain from Message In A Bottle by the Police, whose frontman Sting headlined the festival in 2012.

Benny briefly disappeared during Take A Chance On Me then returned to perform a rap interlude wearing shutter shades and an enormous letter “B” on a fake gold chain around his neck.

At the end of Ring Ring, the sound of a ringing telephone played over the PA system and Benny and Björn had a “conversation” with two giant telephone handsets made of foam.

Everyone in the audience was dancing from the outset, as were spectators on the decks of passing boats who had dressed in Seventies costumes and wigs.

After a quieter interlude featuring The Name Of The Game, I Had A Dream and Chiquitita, the women left the stage while Benny and Björn played a cover of Jump by Van Halen.

Björn said: “I’ve got a feeling that this beautiful, talented and amazing audience want to hear some rock and roll. It’s time to play the devil’s music — straight from hell!”

There were loud cheers as Benny stepped back from his keyboard to run up and down the stage singing into a wireless microphone and Björn played a heavy rock guitar solo. Anni-Frid and Agnetha returned wearing black vinyl overcoats and bowler hats to perform Money Money Money, in which they strutted around clutching bundles of fake banknotes which they threw into the audience.

They finished with Mamma Mia and Does Your Mother Know and returned for an encore. Benny briefly played the opening chords of The Winner Takes It All before stopping and saying: “I don’t want to play this one.”

They launched into Dancing Queen after Björn said: “I want to dedicate this to a very special lady — are there any dancing queens out there?” The show concluded with a full performance of The Winner Takes It All.

The closing night of the festival saw a performance from the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra bring to life Classic FM’s popular music programme Saturday Night at the Movies.

Station presenter Aled Jones introduced guest soloists Johanna Rohrig on violin and Oliver Poole on piano and the orchestra performed scores from the most memorable films of the past 50 years.

Meanwhile, groups were spotted huddled together listening to England’s match against New Zealand in the final of the Cricket World Cup on their phones and the Wimbledon final between Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

All the shows were followed by the festival’s traditional fireworks display at the end of the night.

The comedy line-up this year featured Ed Byrne, Andy Hamilton, Richard Herring and Julian Clary as well as up-and-coming performers Vikki Stone, Kai Samra, Steve Bugeja and Luke Kempner.

The festival also had its own jazz club in the Spiegel Tent, where guests could enjoy dinner and live music both before and after the headline acts.

Artists included the Ben Waters Quartet, the Dime Notes and Si Cranstoun, who composed songs for the Matthew McConaughey/Kate Hudson film Fool’s Gold.

Other acts included Britain’s first electro swing band Swing Zazou and the Hetty & Jazzato band.

The Bedouin Tent offered a taste of global music, from flamenco to homespun British folk, with UK DJ Chris Tofu playing a closing set on Saturday night.

The festival also worked with BBC Music Introducing to showcase new acts from across the region.

Michelin-starred chef Angela Hartnett returned to run Britain’s biggest field restaurant and created a bespoke menu at the Riverside.

The festival also featured a range of artwork and sculptures on display as well as the usual roaming troupe of entertainers which included a herd of mechanical creatures, Stilt Strings - three women on stilts playing instruments - and Ocho the Octopus, a giant inflatable octopus puppet with eight fully articulated legs.

The were also entertainers dressed as pirates roaming around the festival site on segways and others lip-syncing to Britney Spears and other artists from inside a mock jukebox.

Artists Mike Blow and Alison Ballard brought their British Arts Council-backed audio visual installation.

It consisted of seven large spherical sonic structures, which allowed the audience to experience the physicality of sound through listening, touching and hugging.

Celebrity guests this year included BBC radio presenter Debbie McGee, the widow of magician Paul Daniels, who lives in Wargrave, and TV presenter Chris Tarrant.

Others included singer Katherine Jenkins, who performed at the festival in 2012, Doctor Who stars’ Matt Smith and Jodie Whittaker and Line of Duty actor Martin Compston.

The not-for-profit event will this year donate to the Charlie Waller Memorial Trust, which supports young people with depression, and The Teenage Wilderness Trust, which helps students who find it difficult to engage with mainstream education by encouraging practical life skills.