20mph fee revealed

A NEW 20mph speed limit in Henley town centre will cost up to £45,000.

The new zone was supposed to be implemented in November but was pushed back to January and delayed again over the anticipated cost.

The town council came up with the idea to help reduce air pollution and make the area more pedestrian-friendly.

The new limit will apply in all the roads in the town centre, where the limit is currently 30mph. It will also cover King’s Road, Hop Gardens, Deanfield Avenue, Gravel Hill and parts of Reading Road, Greys Road and Northfield End.

At a meeting of the council’s planning committee on Tuesday members agreed to spend a maximum of £35,000 on the project from the traffic calming budget, transport strategy budget and/or community infrastructure levy funds.

A further £10,000 towards the work will come from section 106 funding — a contribution from developers.

The work will also include the introduction of 40mph signs on the Fair Mile, but these will not be illuminated.