Mini-estate still not supported by council

PLANS to build a “mini estate” in a Henley street have been recommended for refusal for second time by town councillors.

Anthony Wrigley wants to demolish a house and swimming pool in Rotherfield Road and build three pairs of semi-detached villas and a building containing five apartments.

He amended the plans which included alterations to the entrance and a single footpath within the site, but councillors are still unhappy.

Neighbour Hugh Crook spoke against the plans at a planning committee meeting on Tuesday. He said: “Putting a small estate of six semis and five apartments at the top end of Rotherfield Road where the traffic would increase by 25 per cent is destroying the character.”

He urged councillors to take into consideration the “bigger picture” and the precedent it could set.

Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak agreed saying: “The existing settlement is detached houses. We should fight to really preserve the existing settlements of Henley.”

Members voted in favour of refusal but South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, will make the final decision.