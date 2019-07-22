Plan to revive pub by partial conversion to homes

PART of a building housing a Henley pub is set to be transformed into a two-bedroom house and two flats.

The Queen Victoria in Upper Market Place has been shut since the start of the year and has had a string of tenants in recent months.

The pub, a Grade II listed building, is to be retained under the plans but will be much smaller with its floorspace reduced by a third in the hope that it will be more successful.

Under the scheme there would be ground and first floor extensions to the rear of the building with internal and external alterations and its conversion into a two-bedroom house.

The existing first and second floors would be turned into two flats. This would involve demolishing part of the listed building — the single storey link from the pool room to outdoor seating area — believed to date back 1920. There would be a glazed rear extension in its place. A design and access statement says: “The public house has had a difficult history of occupation reflected in its general rundown interior and poor financial performance.

“However, it is the applicant’s current intention to retain the main part of the ground floor use with only those elements in the adjoining cottage being re-used for residential use.

“This proposal will therefore restore the historic plot subdivision between the public house and the adjoining property.

“The new toilets will be located adjacent to the existing toilet area, thereby allowing the main part of the public house and bar area to be retained.

“The existing floor space of the public house is felt to be excessive and the pool table room was rarely used.

“By focusing the activity around the bar area and providing new toilets, it is hoped that the refurbished public house will generate new custom.

“The proposal will provide for a smaller public house and a net increase of two dwellings.

“Given that the site is located within the town centre in a sustainable location, there should be no objection to the proposal on the grounds of parking.”

The two upper floors are currently in use as one large flat.

The statement adds: “The proposals include two extensions to the rear of the listed building and the removal of existing and unsightly external paraphernalia associated with the public house including a wooden extension, a pergola with a plastic sheeted roof and a rundown sitting out area.

“The proposal will introduce a glazed rear extension over two floors which will contain a new spiral staircase and a link to a first floor extension to be constructed onto the existing single storey extension currently in use as the public house toilets.

“The works would preserve the special architectural and historic interest of the listed building and would preserve the character or appearance of the conservation area, thereby causing no harm to the significance of the heritage asset.”

Melanie Smans, South Oxfordshire District Council’s economic development manager, supports the plans.

She said: “The proposed reduction of the floorspace could increase interest in the site. For example, the proposed size and its location make it ideal for a boutique wine/cocktail bar which could positively contribute to the visitor and night-time economy.

El Publican Partnerships, formerly Enterprise Inns, owns the premises.

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, will make a decision on the application by August 12.