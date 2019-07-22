Changing rooms to be repaired

A DAMP problem in the changing rooms at Henley leisure centre should be tackled by the end of the summer.

South Oxfordshire District Council, which owns the centre off Gillotts Lane, has agreed to refurbish the dry side area as water from the showers is seeping through the walls to the adjacent sports hall, which is weakening them and possibly damaging the floor.

At a recent meeting of the authority’s cabinet, members voted to put the job out to tender with a budget of up to £100,000.

It says the problem is likely due to the poor laying of floor tiles and the grout used to waterproof the area. It hopes the work will be completed during the summer when footfall is lower.

It says it should take up to 10 weeks and if the project were to overrun, it says there are contingency plans to keep the pool accessible when the schools return.

An officer’s report said: “Not undertaking these essential works will mean that customers are increasingly dissatisfied with the facilities and could lead to a reduction in usage and loss of revenue.

“Failure to deliver the improvements will lead to further deterioration of the floor tiles and grouting, allowing more water ingress and potentially causing damage to other [areas].”

The overhaul will also include new LED lighting as part of the council’s drive to improve energy efficiency.

The council spent £150,000 refurbishing the wet side facilities 18 months ago following a report in the Henley Standard in 2017 which revealed the changing rooms and showers were dirty and dilapidated.

The dry side area was last refurbished in about 2005.

Henley district councillor Stefan Gawrysiak said: “Many people have welcomed the improvements to the wet side changing areas but there have been comments about the dry side so it’s fantastic that the work is going to be completed.”