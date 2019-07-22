Children pass ultimate test

A CHILDREN’S cross-country fun run raised more than £8,000 for charity.

More than 150 youngsters from schools and sports clubs in the Henley area took part in the

Ultimate Team Test, which was held on the Culden Faw estate off Marlow Road on Saturday morning.

The runners set off in teams of varying sizes from the Henley Showground and ran laps of either a 1km or 2km course through adjoining woodland, some accompanied by their parents.

Most of the younger teams ran between 8km and 20km while others notched up a marathon distance of just over 40km or even more. In all, organisers believe the children ran about 2,000km, which is 1,250 miles or more than 47 marathons.

All runners wore either a red, yellow, blue, pink or grey T-shirt and each received a medal for taking part. The run was organised by the Children’s Challenge, a non-profit organisation launched in 2017 which arranges fund-raising events.

Entry was £15, of which £5 covered the running costs and £10 went to a school, charity or club of the team’s choice. Teams could then raise further funds for whoever they wished.

Founder and father-of-four Stephen Lamacraft gave an introductory talk before the group set off. As they headed towards the forest, a group of volunteers squirted them with water pistols and continued to chase them throughout the morning.

To keep the runners motivated, Mr Lamacraft played pop music over a public address system including Shake It Off by Taylor Swift, Roar by Katy Perry and What Makes You Beautiful by One Direction. He also interviewed participants as they rested between laps. Parents and siblings sat enjoying picnics in the sunshine while cheering the youngsters on.

Each competitor got a different coloured mark on their arm for each 1km or 2km lap they completed and as they rested on hay bales beneath a marquee they proudly compared their tallies.

Mr Lamacraft, 42, of Northfield Avenue in Shiplake, said: “It was a brilliant day. The kids were amazing — you had teams of five-year-olds running 13km and nine-year-olds totalling 22km, which is outstanding.

“The children were really motivated by the music and the fact that they were with their friends. Quite frankly, a lot of them didn’t want to stop and the whole thing was a really colourful spectacle.

“You can see their joy and pride in how many laps they’ve done and it also encourages them to work together as a team. It’s not competitive so even children who don’t typically enjoy running can be with their friends and do some roly-polys down the hill.

“After doing something like this, a 2km park run will pose no challenge to these children so it instils confidence and a ‘can-do’ attitude.”

The teams included Thunder Fangs, of Shiplake Primary School, comprising William Askin, Noah Cottam, Finley Lea and Adam Hanley, eight, and Lucas Dodson, seven. Their chosen charities included Future Hope, which supports children from underprivileged backgrounds, and they also raised almost £1,000 for their school.

Finley’s mother Gilly said: “I think this is a wonderful event that gets the children outside and doing stuff in the fresh air while learning to work together. They were going to pace themselves but they’ve made it round even though they ended up setting off really quickly.”

Also taking part from Shiplake primary were Ava Turner, Georgie Grocock, Freya Weatherston and Eloise Askin, eight, and Scarlet Blacklock, seven, who competed as Team Nature and raised money for the Woodland Trust, Guide Dogs UK and others.

An unnamed Shiplake team of Noah Mercer, Freddie Coultas, Dylan Winders, Noah Heilbuth and Ola Wolska, all 11, supported the World Wildlife Foundation, the Teenage Cancer Trust and others.

Georgie’s mother Sam said: “They were really excited from the moment they decided to enter and have been having lots of secret meetings as well as training by running around the memorial field in the village.”

Freddie said: “It’s really good fun and it’s good for your fitness as we don’t get to do as much sport once the summer holidays start.”

The Cheetahs, of Trinity Primary School in Henley, comprised Ava Partridge, eight, Amber Gilbert and Izzy Cole, six, and Juno Taylor, nine.

Ava’s mum Georgina said: “It’s a great chance to learn some team spirit and so far I think they’ve done really well.”

A team of year 6 pupils from Kidmore End Primary School — Gabriella Rust-D’Eye, Jemima Day, Amelia Beecroft, Nikolas Pescod, Jimbo Davies and Zach Everitt raised £60 for the school through entry fees and at least £350 more for Cancer Research UK.

Jimbo’s mother Olivia said: “They organised their entry themselves and only told us once they’d submitted it, which was sweet and showed initiative. It’s fabulous that they were so keen to do it. It’s very inclusive and there’s no pressure to ‘win’.”

Three teams from the Wargrave Wolves youth football team entered including Freddie Meader, Monty Brady, Josh Smith, Joe Neall and Fionn McDermott, of the under-13s.

Josh said: “It’s been fun — Fionn had a few blisters on his feet but otherwise we’re doing okay.”

The club’s outgoing chairman Andy Meader added: “It’s a great event that gets the kids off their PlayStations and is good pre-season training so we will be very happy to support it in future.”

Three of Mr Lamacraft’s children — Alexander, nine, Lucy, seven, and William, five — also took part, raising £75 for the Youth Adventure Trust’s activity programme for vulnerable youngsters.