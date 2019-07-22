Dancers raise £670 in support of assisted living flats

A FIVE-hour “danceathon” raised £670 for a Henley charity that supports people with learning disabilities.

Eighteen people took part in the event, which took place at the dance studio at The Henley College’s campus off Deanfield Avenue on Saturday morning.

They undertook seven 50-minute classes back-to-back including ballet and contemporary dance, which were led by Caitlin Stevens of Henley’s StageWorks performing arts school, and belly dancing with actress and singer Sebnem Bamsey.

They also learned street dance with the challenge’s organiser Nicola McCartney, of Crisp Road, Henley, jive with Richard Miles of the Miles School of Dancing, fitness dancing with Kayleigh Rixon and salsa with Norman Bhargava of SalsaStyle in Marlow.

Each paid £30 to enter and some raised additional money with all proceeds going to StyleAcre, which has six supported living flats for people with learning disabilities in West Street, Henley. It will pay for the property’s communal garden to be refurbished so it is more accessible.

Dr McCartney, 35, who lives with her husband Julian and their shih tzu Mona Lisa, came up with the idea after walking past the flats and wanting to find out more about the charity’s work. She had previously run a fund-raising street dance class in aid of Henley’s Nomad youth and community project and the Chiltern Centre for disabled young adults and wanted to support another good cause.

Dr McCartney, who is also a part-time lecturer in cultural studies for fashion students at the Central St Martins arts college in London, then asked other teachers she knew to join in.

She said: “StyleAcre supports more than 250 people across Oxfordshire but I only learned about them after walking past the flats every day. It was a real bargain for the people who took part. We just did one class straight after another although we encouraged anyone who was feeling tired to take a break if they needed it.

“There was a really good atmosphere and everyone was clearly enjoying themselves.

“The instructors pitched it at the right level as it was challenging but still took into account that we’d been dancing all morning.

“We exceeded our fund-raising target so I’m happy with it and would like to do another one next year.”