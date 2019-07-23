Third time lucky for swimmer

A SWIMMER who had finished second in the Club to Pub swim for the last two years was finally first past the post.

Joel Winter, from Caversham, was the first person to cross the finish line on Saturday evening, arriving at the Angel on the Bridge pub in a time of 18 minutes and 50 seconds.

The 45-year-old had narrowly missed on victory in 2017 and 2018, but he managed to come out on top out of the 750 people who entered the sixth edition of the race.

The Pub to Club 1.5km swim is organised by the Henley Swim and this year's event reached the maximum capacity in February.

The event featured open men’s and women’s classes, traditional, masters (either aged 45 to 55 or 55 and over) and a sporting category where friends could swim together.

Most of the swimmers wore wetsuits but several hardy souls wore only swimsuits. The had to swim 400m from Henley Rowing Club upstream towards Marsh lock before turning at two large marker buoys and then come back downstream, hugging the bank next to Mill Meadows.

Mr Winter emerged from the water with a beaming smile and he was greeted by Mayor Ken Arlett who presented him with a bottle of Brakspear's Two Bells beer and a medal, which doubled as a bottle opener.

He said: “It felt really good. I was really happy with the swim. The current was stronger than it appeared. It was quite strong on the way up, but once we turned around at the buoys, we were fine.

“This is the first time I have won this race, having come second for the last two years running, so it feels good to get that off my back and it’s nice to win with my family here.

“They were walking along the bank cheering me on. I gave them a little wave halfway through. I tried to yell back at them, but I choked on the water a little bit!”

Mr Winter has been taking part in the Henley Swim events for 13 years, when particpants were fewer, adding: “ When I started doing the Henlet Classic there were only 50 people doing it and now it has grown to having 1,000 people competing in it.

“This is the only event I put on my calendar. I will be keeping my medal on my beer fridge, but I’m not sure this bottle is going to last very long!”

Henry Bell, 19, from Blounts Court Road, Peppard, came third in the open category and seventh overall in the swim. This follows a successful Channel swim earlier this month.

Event director Juliet Hume, 50, from Marlow, was delighted to oversee another successful year.

She said: “Numbers have been growing steadily each year until last year when we reached capacity. We sold out this year in February and last year we sold out in July, so it is just getting more and more popular.

“Having the word pub at the end of an event — and swimming in Henley on a night like this — what could possibly be better?”

After the event finished, swimmers, friends and family members were invited to enjoy a barbeque and drinks at the pub.

The event is stagd in association with Henley pub company Brakspear and it raises money for Sue Ryder, with the charity receiving a share of each entry fee.

• Next year’s Club to Pub swim will take place on July 25 and registration will open in the autumn.