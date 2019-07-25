Customers trapped in cafe for two hours

CUSTOMERS had to be rescued after they became locked in a Henley coffee shop for about two hours.

The locking mechanism on the front door of Hot Gossip in Friday Street broke when it was closed at about noon on Monday.

Staff realised they couldn’t get the door open and so called its owner Lorraine Hillier, who was away in London, for advice on what to do.

She called Henley’s Deputy Mayor David Eggleton, who runs the neighbouring Vintage Vogue antiques and collectables shop to see if he could help.

Councillor Eggleton was in Nuffield but agreed to drive to the shop to see what he could do.

He said: “I was due to be at another job when I got the call from Lorraine. I was in Nuffield but managed to get back in about 20 minutes.

“I have been a locksmith for a number of years, although I don’t do it very much these days. I had the door open in about five minutes.”

In the meantime, two of the younger customers managed to escape the shop by going into the garden and climbing over a rear wall. The door was finally unlocked at about 2pm.

Cllr Eggleton said: “Everyone was quite relieved when I turned up. I have got all of the tools for that sort of situation and the knowledge.

“There were two or three people left inside when I got the door open.”

Cllr Hillier described Cllr Eggleton as her “white knight”.

She said: “A customer must have left the building and when they shut the door it created a bit of force and snapped the internal mechanism of the door handle so the door had locked itself, so nobody could get in or out.

“Luckily, David came to our rescue and managed to sort it out. We had a queue of people trying to come in by the time it was fixed.”

She added: “David was like a white knight to come to our rescue and is coming back to put a new mechanism in.”