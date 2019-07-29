Horse show dedication

THIS year’s Ewelme Horse and Fun Dog Show will be dedicated to one of the driving forces behind it who died earlier this year in a riding accident.

Diana Younger supported the show for many years and ran the dog show.

She died in January, aged 63, and the event’s dog show championship trophy will be named The Diana Younger Memorial Trophy in her memory.

Committee members Julie Utley and Sandra Wren, friends of Mrs Younger’s for 30 years, said: “She loved her family, her dogs and her horses. She was a very experienced horsewoman and a good and loyal friend.

“She knew everyone in Benson and Ewelme and had no trouble at all in drumming up sponsorship and support for the show. She will be missed, terribly.”

The 38th show takes place on September 1 at Fords Farm.