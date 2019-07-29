Boat thefts are linked

A SPATE of thefts from boats near Val Wyatt Marine in Wargrave has now been linked to as many 100 incidents across the Thames Valley.

An organised gang is believed to be responsible for the series of thefts and Thames Valley Police have issued safety advice to boat owners.

Four outboard motors were stolen from boats on the Oxfordshire bank near the marina off Willow Lane earlier this month while there have been reports of similar thefts in Abingdon, Reading and Sonning.

A spokesman for Thames Valley Police said: “Police are aware of outboard motor thefts along the river Thames and would urge you to be extra vigilant.”

Anyone with information should call Thames Valley Police 101, quoting the crime reference number 43190207753.