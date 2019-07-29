Boat thefts are linked

Wildflower mural welcomes judges
A COLOURFUL new mural at the village station ... [more]
Monday, 29 July 2019
A SPATE of thefts from boats near Val Wyatt Marine in Wargrave has now been linked to as many 100 incidents across the Thames Valley.
An organised gang is believed to be responsible for the series of thefts and Thames Valley Police have issued safety advice to boat owners.
Four outboard motors were stolen from boats on the Oxfordshire bank near the marina off Willow Lane earlier this month while there have been reports of similar thefts in Abingdon, Reading and Sonning.
A spokesman for Thames Valley Police said: “Police are aware of outboard motor thefts along the river Thames and would urge you to be extra vigilant.”
Anyone with information should call Thames Valley Police 101, quoting the crime reference number 43190207753.
29 July 2019
More News:
Penguins give care home residents a pppp-ick-me-up
RESIDENTS of the Cleeve Lodge care home in Goring ... [more]
School unveils new £30,000 minibus following fund-raising campaign
GORING Primary School has unveiled a new minibus ... [more]
POLL: Have your say