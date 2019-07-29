Funding debate for green policies

A MEETING is to be held next month where ideas to improve air quality in Henley will be presented to South Oxfordshire District Council.

The town council’s transport strategy group is asking the district council for more than £43,000 for measures to improve air quality in Henley as well as contributing £110,000 itself.

The money will go towards schemes that the strategy group has devised.

These include four new cycle routes designed to encourage people to use a bike rather than the car for short journeys and signs informing people of the time it would take to walk to the town centre from various locations.

The town council will conduct a pilot study to detect the amount of microscopic carbon particles in the air, which come mostly from diesel exhaust emissions.

It would also like more charging points for electric vehicles. The existing points in the King’s Road car park are well used, with more than 650 separate charging sessions taking place in the six months to November 8 last year. There would be two more in the King’s Road car park and four in the Greys Road car park.

The town council also wants to start a car club with two electric cars for people to use rather than their own cars.

Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak, who chairs the group, said: “A meeting will be held to discuss these proposals to say ‘here are our proposals, they are pretty well worked up, would you consider funding?’ We have made great progress.”