Finder’s fee

Wildflower mural welcomes judges
A COLOURFUL new mural at the village station ... [more]
Monday, 29 July 2019
A CONSULTANTCY is to be paid £1,000 for its work counting vehicle movements in Henley.
Peter Brett Associates, of Reading, will be paid for work it carried out for the town council following a traffic count in December and subsequent report it issued last month.
29 July 2019
More News:
Penguins give care home residents a pppp-ick-me-up
RESIDENTS of the Cleeve Lodge care home in Goring ... [more]
School unveils new £30,000 minibus following fund-raising campaign
GORING Primary School has unveiled a new minibus ... [more]
POLL: Have your say