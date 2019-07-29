Tree sponsor

Monday, 29 July 2019

THE Christmas tree that will light up Henley this festive season is going to be selected on September 20.

The Mayor Ken Arlett and Mayoress Dorothy will pick their favourite, which will again be sponsored by Invesco in Henley and supplied by the Tree Barn at Christmas Common.

