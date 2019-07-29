High-scoring rounds at 25th sheepdog trial

HUNDREDS of visitors watched the 25th annual Henley Sheepdog Trials on Sunday.

There were 50 dogs entered into the competition, which is organised by The Henley & District Agricultural Association and held at The Henley Showground in Hambleden.

Judge Andy Jackman deducted points for faults in technique and each dog had the chance to score a perfect 100 by conquering the course in style.

Lee Austin, the event organiser, said there was a number of high-level entries this year.

She said: “We had 50 dogs from around 20 different handlers. I have been involved with events like this for about 30 years and I loved it.

“It started off as just a part of the Ploughing Match and it got really popular and it became a stand-alone event.

“I think all of the dogs were amazing. There were quite a lot of national and international dogs involved.

“They like to have a challenging course because they will be taking part in the world championships next week and it is certainly useful practice.

“The weather was perfect and although we had a clash with the Thames Traditional Boat Festival in Henley we had lots of people come down. It wouldn't have mattered what the weather was like. They will run the dogs come what may.”

The overall winner of the £40 prize was Angie Driscoll and Pippi. The runners-up spot went to Jed Watson with his dog Ben, while Bob Powell was placed third with Mirk.

The other placings were as follows: Angie Driscoll with Carlos — fourth; Alison Sharpe with Sid — fifth; Cathy Cassie with Sean — sixth; Ben Smith with Roy — seventh; Richard Smith with Bob — eighth. The novice category was won by Gerry Foster and Tess, while Joe Warmington won the young handler prize with Nap.

Jo Taylor, the event and association manager, added: “We had a lovely day with the perfect weather.

“The gate was up a little bit on last year and early indications are we made a reasonable surplus. As with all our events the support of our committees is vital. A big thank you to all who helped us.”

The association’s next event will be the Henley Show at Henley Showground on Saturday, September 14.