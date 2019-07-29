Half marathon will be plastic free by 2020

THE Henley Half Marathon will be a plastic-free event by next year, organisers have revealed.

The run, which is held every October and includes the Henley Standard 10km race, will do away with its plastic goody bags this year as well as introducing some paper cups at water stations.

Malcolm Leonard, president of the Rotary Club of Henley Bridge, which organises the event, said it wanted to be more environmentally conscious.

He said: “We’re not going to have the goody bags. People will be able to pick up whatever they want from the tables and not have any packaging to try and get away from a litter and plastic problem.

“It’s a good thing to do as it minimises waste as much as possible. We certainly feel this is the right way to go.

“I spent my whole life working in packaging so I know quite a lot about this area. I’m delighted we’re driving in that direction.

“The other main area is water stations where people are gasping for a drink. Up until now we have been using plastic cups and we thought ‘that needs to stop’.” Mr Leonard said the club still had a stock of about 3,000 plastic cups that needed to be used this year but added: “We’re now looking for paper cups which we’ll use for any excess we need this year.

“I reckon we want at least a couple of thousand on top of what we have already got.”

Next year the event will use only paper cups.

Mr Leonard added: “We’re also thinking about how we can get away from cups at all. Why not give people something right at the beginning and run with it? We’ve got our thinking caps on.”

Club member Peter Wilkinson said there had been more than 200 entries so far for the half marathon and more than 50 for the 10km, which will be held on October 13.

He said: “You can’t use plastic straws anymore, the coffee chains try and avoid plastic cups and you don’t get plastic bags unless you pay for them. Getting rid of bags and cups is a little thing that we can do.” The club has joined forces with Henley Rotary Club to run the two races. The main event has been organised by the Rotary Club of Henley Bridge for more than 30 years after it took over from the Royal National Lifeboat Institution.

To ensure there are enough volunteers to help organise the day, Henley Rotary Club has agreed to a partnership deal.

The half marathon usually attracts more than 1,000 runners while the 10km attracts up to 750 runners.

The main race follows a route over Henley Bridge, along Remenham Lane to the Flower Pot pub at Aston, back along the towpath and over the bridge.

The runners then go along Marlow Road, up Icehouse Lane to Fawley, down Fawley Hill and then back to the start via Fair Mile. The 10km course follows the second section of the course from Marlow Road.

The event also raises money for various charities locally.

Runners can enter on the day but you can register in advance at www.rotary-ribi.org/clubs/page.php?PgI

